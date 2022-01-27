National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $98.78

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.78 and traded as high as C$99.09. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$98.47, with a volume of 1,286,491 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on NA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$98.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$307,628.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,489.43. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,240 shares of company stock worth $4,198,044 in the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

