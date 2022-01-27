National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.050-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.05-$5.45 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $59.40 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

