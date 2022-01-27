Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 30,124 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILCV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,886. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.