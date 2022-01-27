Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 14,619 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 105,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

