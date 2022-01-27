Navigator Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navigator in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $490.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Navigator by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

