Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 6.8%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.04. 26,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,307,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

