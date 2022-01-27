Needham & Company LLC Cuts RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $25.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 200.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

RealReal stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $769.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. RealReal has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,052 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

