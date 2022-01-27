Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.57

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.43. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 270,389 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.58.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 979.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neovasc during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

