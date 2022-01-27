Nestree Reaches Market Cap of $13.25 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $992,735.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,840.82 or 0.99735784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00087494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002451 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00398033 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

