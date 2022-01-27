Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Chiron Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 5.2% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $380.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $580.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

