NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading 5.7% Higher

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.01. 7,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 368,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.