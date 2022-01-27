Neutrino Dollar One Day Volume Hits $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00112483 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

