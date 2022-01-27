New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 312,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

