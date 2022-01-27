New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,478 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $96,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

