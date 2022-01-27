New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $66,000 Holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ATCX stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Walter George Powell bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Parnell bought 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,842.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,063 shares of company stock worth $274,509. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

