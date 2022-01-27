New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,538 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,816 shares of company stock worth $145,158. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. cut their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of STIM opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.37.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

