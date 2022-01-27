New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,602 Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 53.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Value Line were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 18.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

VALU opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.48 million and a PE ratio of 20.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10. Value Line, Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $61.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Value Line Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

