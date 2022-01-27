New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) by 67.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $230.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.12.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

