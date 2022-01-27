Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Up 40,000.0% in January

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 40,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ NCAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 72,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,475. Newcourt Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

