Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Cap of $35.32 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $35.32 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.96 or 0.06808928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.27 or 0.99886509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052698 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

