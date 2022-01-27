Newton Coin Project One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $3,969.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

