Newton (NEW) Market Cap Tops $16.76 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. Newton has a total market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

