NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,150.00.

NXGPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($107.93) to GBX 8,150 ($109.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS NXGPF traded down $7.23 on Wednesday, hitting $100.53. 2,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. NEXT has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

