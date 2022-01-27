NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.17.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after buying an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.