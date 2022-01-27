NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $93.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NEP opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

