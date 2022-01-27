NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $19.60. NextGen Healthcare shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 3,291 shares traded.
The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after acquiring an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -303.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.
About NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)
NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.
