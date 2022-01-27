Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of ChargePoint worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 181,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,170. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

