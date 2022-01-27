Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 36,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 576,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,209,480. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

