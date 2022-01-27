Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.2% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,573,879. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $138.51. The company had a trading volume of 151,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.30.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

