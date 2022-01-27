Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 29,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 335,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 326,813 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,315,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,286. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

