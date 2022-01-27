Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.37

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.37 and last traded at $93.28, with a volume of 158587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and sold 11,400 shares valued at $1,032,160. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 124.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

