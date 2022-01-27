NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in NIKE by 43.4% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 2,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NKE traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,922. The company has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

