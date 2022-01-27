NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NYSE:NKE opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

