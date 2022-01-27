Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Shares Down 0.5%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 254.60 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 257.40 ($3.47). Approximately 377,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 521,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.60 ($3.49).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 260 ($3.51) to GBX 275 ($3.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 263.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

About Ninety One Group (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.