NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.59

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 520773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 19.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 25.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 35.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

