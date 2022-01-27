Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $522.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7067 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

