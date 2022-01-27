Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post $609.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $616.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $526.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $225.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average of $243.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

