Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $273.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.87.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,600. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after buying an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

