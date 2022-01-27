Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%.

NFBK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 5,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $801.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

