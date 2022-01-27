Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Thayer Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVAC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TVAC opened at $10.17 on Monday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.