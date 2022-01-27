Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.50-$25.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.2-$36.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.12 billion.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $403.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.84 and a 200 day moving average of $370.96. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

