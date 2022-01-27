Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 24,704 shares valued at $350,411. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.