NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.53

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.53 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 11684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,906,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

