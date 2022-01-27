NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 105.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW opened at $8.92 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $986.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNOW. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

