NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $65.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -101.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

