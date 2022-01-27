NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Price Down 6%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s share price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.99 and last traded at $54.04. 14,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 617,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

