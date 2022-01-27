Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $110.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.
NVEI opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,908,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
