Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $110.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

NVEI opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,908,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

