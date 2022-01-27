NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director James W. Bracke Purchases 300 Shares

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director James W. Bracke bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.90 per share, with a total value of $18,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVE stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NVE by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

