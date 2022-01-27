NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director James W. Bracke Purchases 300 Shares

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director James W. Bracke bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.90 per share, with a total value of $18,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NVE stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $81.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.59%.
About NVE
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
