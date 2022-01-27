NXM Price Tops $83.23 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $83.23 or 0.00224987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $550.17 million and $10,315.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00041271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006102 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,892,119 coins and its circulating supply is 6,610,245 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

