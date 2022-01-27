NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $11.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.65.

Shares of NXPI traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,784,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,227. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $159.80 and a one year high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

